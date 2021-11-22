Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harder foods make for stronger skulls, giving hand-reared animals the best chance of survival in the wild

By D. Rex Mitchell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Flinders University
Share this article
Conservation programs can give baby animals the best chance of surviving in the wild by feeding them tough foods, which studies of rats suggest makes their skull bones thicker and tougher.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Microplastics aren’t just a problem for the ocean – they’re in our soils too
~ What's in a name? When it comes to human fossils, it's complicated
~ Australia's marine industries deliver $80b a year. But without more scientists, the 'blue economy' is at risk
~ Coal plants are closing faster than expected. Governments can keep the exit orderly
~ Olympics: Don’t Promote Chinese State Propaganda
~ Why children must be involved in research in the aftermath of COVID-19
~ Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts
~ Like most of the fashion industry, there's a blind spot in Country Road's ethical focus
~ Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand
~ Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter