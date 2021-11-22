Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics: Don’t Promote Chinese State Propaganda

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Peng Shuai waves at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on January 15, 2019.  © AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File (New York) – The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) collaboration with Chinese authorities on tennis star Peng Shuai’s reappearance undermines its expressed commitment to human rights, including the rights and safety of athletes, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 21, 2021, the IOC said in a statement that its president, Thomas Bach, had a 30-minute video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai, joined by a Chinese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Microplastics aren’t just a problem for the ocean – they’re in our soils too
~ What's in a name? When it comes to human fossils, it's complicated
~ Australia's marine industries deliver $80b a year. But without more scientists, the 'blue economy' is at risk
~ Harder foods make for stronger skulls, giving hand-reared animals the best chance of survival in the wild
~ Coal plants are closing faster than expected. Governments can keep the exit orderly
~ Why children must be involved in research in the aftermath of COVID-19
~ Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts
~ Like most of the fashion industry, there's a blind spot in Country Road's ethical focus
~ Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand
~ Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter