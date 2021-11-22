Little red children and 'Grandpa Xi': China's school textbooks reflect the rise of Xi Jinping's personality cult
By Shih-Wen Sue Chen, Senior Lecturer in Writing and Literature, Deakin University
Sin Wen Lau, Senior Lecturer in China Studies, University of Otago
New school textbooks in China focus less on the Chinese Communist Party and more on its figurehead Xi Jinping. The growing cultivation of a personality cult is reminiscent of the days of Mao Zedong.
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 22, 2021