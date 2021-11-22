Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian Police Arrest Journalists Covering Pipeline Construction in British Columbia

By Boylin
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrests of two reporters — award-winning photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentarian Michael Toledano — who were detained on Friday, November 19 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia. RSF calls for the immediate release of these journalists, who were simply doing their jobs by reporting on the construction of a contentious natural gas pipeline.In-keeping with a disturbing trend of arresting journalists covering environmental issues, on Fr


© Reporters without borders


