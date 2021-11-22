Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan: Taliban Crackdown on Media Worsens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters stand guard at the entrance to the former Ministry of Women Affairs, which the Taliban has replaced with the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which oversees the implementation of hardline Islamic rules in Afghanistan.  © 2021 Oliver Weiken/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (New York) – Taliban authorities in Afghanistan are threatening journalists and imposing strict new media guidelines that especially harm women, Human Rights Watch said today. Taliban intelligence officials have made death threats against journalists who have criticized Taliban officials…


© Human Rights Watch -


