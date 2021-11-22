Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Texas Targeting Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Texas Governor Greg Abbott talks about Operation Lone Star during a press conference at the Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on April 1, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. © 2021 Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP (Washington, DC) – Texas has arrested more than 1,500 migrants since March 2021 under a discriminatory and abusive operation that targets suspected migrants for arrest, prosecution, and incarceration on state misdemeanor offenses, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States Justice Department should act swiftly to stop this program. Operation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why children must be involved in research in the aftermath of COVID-19
~ Fraudulent claims of indigeneity: Indigenous nations are the identity experts
~ Like most of the fashion industry, there's a blind spot in Country Road's ethical focus
~ Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand
~ Supreme Court could redefine when a fetus becomes a person, upholding abortion limits while preserving the privacy right under Roe v. Wade
~ Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis
~ Are New Zealand’s universities doing enough to define the limits of academic freedom?
~ Henri Matisse was an artist of colour and sensuous line; an unerring eye until the end
~ Little red children and 'Grandpa Xi': China's school textbooks reflect the rise of Xi Jinping's personality cult
~ The seas are coming for us in Kiribati. Will Australia rehome us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter