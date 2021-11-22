Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to dissuade parents from believing in anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories

By Darel Cookson, Lecturer in Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
Daniel Jolley, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Rachel Povey, Associate Professor in Health Psychology, Staffordshire University
Robert Dempsey, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Older people may be more vulnerable to COVID, but in the UK it’s the young that are now driving the pandemic. Last month, school-age children in Britain were 15 times more likely than people over 80 to have the coronavirus.

Leaving young people unvaccinated partly explains why cases have been so high in this group. This is why many countries are now…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


