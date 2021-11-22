Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

By David Weitzner, Assistant professor, Administrative Studies, York University, Canada
Employees are demanding a more human-centric workplace, with space for trust and vulnerability. Management is over. The era of co-creation is underway.


