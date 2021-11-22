Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of an independent Tanzanian publisher who held out against the tide

By Maria Suriano, Senior Lecturer, Department of History, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
A number of African countries boast notable independent publishing landscapes. These include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. However, this fragile industry has long been characterised by a host of threats.

Top of these is weak copyright law enforcement which undermines potential growth. Copyright infringements reduce earnings from legal sales. They also reduce the ability of independent publishers to break even and venture into issuing new…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to dissuade parents from believing in anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories
~ Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding
~ Curious Kids: Why are there so few impact craters on Earth?
~ A fossil cranium from Kenya tells the story of an extinct elephant species
~ South Africa faces a slowly worsening chronic fiscal crisis
~ East Africa's terrorism hotspots: examining the roots and solutions
~ Endometriosis: targeting a different type of pain may be key in improving treatment – new research
~ Endometriosis: understanding how sufferers describe pain could lead to faster diagnosis
~ My formula for a tasty and nutritious Nigerian soup – with termites
~ COVID travel restrictions have created new borders for migrants who want to visit home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter