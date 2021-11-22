Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID travel restrictions have created new borders for migrants who want to visit home

By Maria Teresa Ferazzoli, Research Associate, Department of Sociological Studies, University of Sheffield
Julie Walsh, Lecturer in Sociology, University of Sheffield
In the early days of the pandemic, many countries closed their borders to stop the spread of COVID-19. International travel has continued to be limited with changing caveats, including “essential” travel only, restrictions on travellers from particular countries and vaccination “passports”.

While a necessary public health measure, these restrictions have been especially disruptive to migrant families. For these families, travel is a necessary part of fulfilling familial…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


