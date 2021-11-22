Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu outbreaks in Europe: what you need to know

By Arjan Stegeman, Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Utrecht University
Share this article
Each year in spring and summer, waterbirds mingle on their breeding grounds in Siberia and mix their flu viruses, creating new variants they then bring to Europe, Asia and Africa.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to dissuade parents from believing in anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories
~ Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding
~ Curious Kids: Why are there so few impact craters on Earth?
~ A fossil cranium from Kenya tells the story of an extinct elephant species
~ The story of an independent Tanzanian publisher who held out against the tide
~ South Africa faces a slowly worsening chronic fiscal crisis
~ East Africa's terrorism hotspots: examining the roots and solutions
~ Endometriosis: targeting a different type of pain may be key in improving treatment – new research
~ Endometriosis: understanding how sufferers describe pain could lead to faster diagnosis
~ My formula for a tasty and nutritious Nigerian soup – with termites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter