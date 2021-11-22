Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The trials of Jamal Khashoggi and Musa Anter murder cases continue in Turkey: Challenge of providing justice

By Eonderoglu
Share this article
NewsOn the eve of further hearings in the murder trials of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi and Kurdish intellectual Musa Anter, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Turkish authorities to bring to justice all those who were involved in the murders of these journalists as perpetrators, planners or instigators and to take immediate steps to end impunity. On 23 November, the fifth sitting in the murder trial of slain Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi' will take place at Istanbul's Çağlayan Court.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How to dissuade parents from believing in anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories
~ Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding
~ Curious Kids: Why are there so few impact craters on Earth?
~ A fossil cranium from Kenya tells the story of an extinct elephant species
~ The story of an independent Tanzanian publisher who held out against the tide
~ South Africa faces a slowly worsening chronic fiscal crisis
~ East Africa's terrorism hotspots: examining the roots and solutions
~ Endometriosis: targeting a different type of pain may be key in improving treatment – new research
~ Endometriosis: understanding how sufferers describe pain could lead to faster diagnosis
~ My formula for a tasty and nutritious Nigerian soup – with termites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter