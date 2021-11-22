Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Targeted suicide bombing kills leading Somali journalist, badly injures another

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the targeted suicide bomb attack that killed a senior journalist and badly injured another in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on 20 November. The attack has been claimed by Al-Shabaab. Radio Mogadishu director Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled and Sharmarke Mohamed Warsame, the director of Somali National Television (SNTV), were travelling


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


