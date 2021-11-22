Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup 2022: if Qatar can silence critics with a strong tournament, an Olympic bid could be next

By Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Events Management, Teesside University
Dan Plumley, Senior Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
When FIFA picked Qatar as the first Middle Eastern country to host the men’s football World Cup in 2022, some considered it a bold gamble. Others thought it was a mistake – including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Since then, controversy has never…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison trips on a truth test
~ Rwandan online video reporter given “absurd” seven-year-jail sentence
~ Egypt: UNDP Report Whitewashes Human Rights Violations
~ Egypt: End Harassment of Rights Defender
~ Sydney Theatre Company's Julius Caesar is a clear-eyed look at the consequences of failed politics
~ 'This image has been digitally altered': disclaimer labels are meant to protect viewers' body image, but do they work?
~ Pythagoras’ revenge: humans didn’t invent mathematics, it’s what the world is made of
~ White supremacist and far right ideology underpin anti-vax movements
~ At long last, Australia has a bioenergy roadmap – and its findings are startling
~ Victorian Labor’s pandemic bill would pass easily if electoral reforms were enacted before 2018 election; Labor way ahead in polls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter