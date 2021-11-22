Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Scott Morrison trips on a truth test

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
With the opposition and other critics homing in on the issues of his character and integrity, Scott Morrison on Monday played right into their hands.

It was question time on the first day of parliament’s final sitting fortnight for the year (and incidentally, the last day the much-respected Tony Smith would be in the Speaker’s chair).

The issue was an old one, that had been canvassed before, giving all the more reason why the prime minister should have been careful with his words.

Labor MP Fiona Phillips, from the NSW marginal seat of Gilmore (which the government…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ World Cup 2022: if Qatar can silence critics with a strong tournament, an Olympic bid could be next
~ Rwandan online video reporter given “absurd” seven-year-jail sentence
~ Egypt: UNDP Report Whitewashes Human Rights Violations
~ Egypt: End Harassment of Rights Defender
~ Sydney Theatre Company's Julius Caesar is a clear-eyed look at the consequences of failed politics
~ 'This image has been digitally altered': disclaimer labels are meant to protect viewers' body image, but do they work?
~ Pythagoras’ revenge: humans didn’t invent mathematics, it’s what the world is made of
~ White supremacist and far right ideology underpin anti-vax movements
~ At long last, Australia has a bioenergy roadmap – and its findings are startling
~ Victorian Labor’s pandemic bill would pass easily if electoral reforms were enacted before 2018 election; Labor way ahead in polls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter