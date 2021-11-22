Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwandan online video reporter given “absurd” seven-year-jail sentence

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the absurd and arbitrary seven-year prison sentence that Dieudonné Niyonsenga, the operator of an online TV channel called Ishema TV, has received from Rwanda’s high court as a result of an appeal by the prosecutor’s office against his acquittal at his initial trial. The authorities must stop persecuting online journalists, RSF says.Also known as Cyuma Hassan, Niyonsenga had enjoyed eight months of freedom after his initial acquittal before being returned to prison following the high court’s decision on 11 Nov


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


