Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: UNDP Report Whitewashes Human Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi appears with UNDP officials at the release of the new UNDP Egypt report in the new administrative capital, east of Cairo, September 14, 2021.  Screenshot from Egyptian Presidency Official YouTube Channel (New York) – The United Nations Development Program’s (UNDP) September 2021 Egypt Human Development Report includes false and misleading claims, Amnesty International, the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, and Human Rights Watch said today. Many of these claims appear aimed at whitewashing grave violations of international human…


© Human Rights Watch -


