Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: End Harassment of Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Several European diplomats attend a meeting at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights' (EIPR) office in Cairo on November 3, 2020.  © 2020 Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should cease the harassment and persecution of prominent human rights defender and journalist, Hossam Bahgat, who faces abusive charges intended to punish him solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression and his human rights activism, 46 human rights organizations said today. The verdict in the trial of Hossam Bahgat, executive director and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


