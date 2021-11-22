Tolerance.ca
Pythagoras’ revenge: humans didn’t invent mathematics, it’s what the world is made of

By Sam Baron, Associate professor, Australian Catholic University
Many people think that mathematics is a human invention. To this way of thinking, mathematics is like a language: it may describe real things in the world, but it doesn’t “exist” outside the minds of the people who use it.

But the Pythagorean school of thought in ancient Greece held a different view. Its proponents believed reality is fundamentally mathematical.

