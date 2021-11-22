White supremacist and far right ideology underpin anti-vax movements
By Madi Day, Lecturer, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Thousands took to streets across Australia to protest COVID19 lockdown measures and vaccine mandates. How are white supremacist and right wing groups capitalising on vaccine hesitancy?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 21, 2021