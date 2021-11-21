Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victorian Labor’s pandemic bill would pass easily if electoral reforms were enacted before 2018 election; Labor way ahead in polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The Andrews government’s difficulty in passing its pandemic bill highlights the need for electoral reform it should have embraced years ago.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA
~ Ukraine marks anniversary of Euromaidan protest on Day of Dignity and Freedom
~ Just like how humans recognise faces, bees are born with an innate ability to find and remember flowers
~ How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy
~ Algorithms can decide your marks, your work prospects and your financial security. How do you know they're fair?
~ Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate result
~ How a Romanian village resurrected the Danube Delta after the fall of the Iron Curtain
~ Fear of travelling: Canadians need to put travel risk into perspective
~ How skilled newcomers can stave off major career sacrifices when job-seeking
~ Indica and sativa labels are largely meaningless when it comes to cannabis complexities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter