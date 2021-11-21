How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy
By Salman Shooshtarian, Research Fellow, RMIT University
Savindi Caldera, Research Fellow and Project Development Manager, Cities Research Institute, Griffith University
Tayyab Maqsood, Associate Dean and Head of of Project Management, RMIT University
Tim Ryley, Professor and Head of Griffith Aviation, Griffith University
It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre.
What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000…
