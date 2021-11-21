Algorithms can decide your marks, your work prospects and your financial security. How do you know they're fair?
By Kalervo Gulson, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, Education & Social Work, Education Futures Studio, University of Sydney
Claire Benn, Research Fellow, Humanising Machine Intelligence Grand Challenge, Australian National University
Kirsty Kitto, Associate Professor in Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Simon Knight, Senior Lecturer and Director, Centre for Research on Education in a Digital Society, University of Technology Sydney
Teresa Swist, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Education Futures Studio, University of Sydney
A UK controversy about school leavers’ marks shows algorithms can get things wrong. To ensure algorithms are as fair as possible, how they work and the trade-offs involved must be made clear.
