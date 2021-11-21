Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

How a Romanian village resurrected the Danube Delta after the fall of the Iron Curtain

By Iolanda-Veronica Ganea, PhD student in Environmental Science, Babes Bolyai University
Badarau Alexandru Sabin, Associate Professor of Biogeography and Biodiversity Conservation, PhD, Babes Bolyai University
Mahmudia became a wasteland under dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu’s communist agricultural policy. But villagers fought to resurrect their home and reconnect with the wilderness.


