Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diabetes can be controlled. But there's no medicine for some people who need it.

By Richard E. Sanya, Post-doctoral Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
The burden of diabetes is increasing globally. There are about half a billion people in the world living with the disease. In sub-Saharan Africa, 23 million people had diabetes in 2021. This number is expected to increase to 33 million by 2030 and 55 million by 2045.

Currently, diabetes has no cure. But it can be controlled using medicines, diet and lifestyle modification.

As part…


