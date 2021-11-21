Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Supplying COVID-19 pills at lower cost is only part of what poorer countries need

By Kelly Chibale, Professor of Organic Chemistry, Neville Isdell Chair in African-centric Drug Discovery & Development, and Director of the Holistic Drug Discovery and Development (H3D) Centre, University of Cape Town
November 2021 marks another grim flashpoint in a stream of them: the global COVID-19 death toll surpassed five million. The rapid development of vaccines has been an extraordinary achievement in the fight against COVID-19. However, successfully vaccinating the global population, especially in low-income countries, has been hampered by several challenges – notably vaccine inequity and weak health systems.

For instance, just 6% of Africa’s population has…


© The Conversation -


