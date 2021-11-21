Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Dissidents Labeled ‘Terrorists’

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Saeed al-Tenaiji (top left), Hamad al-Shamsi (top right), Ahmed al-Shaiba al-Nuaimi (bottom left), and Mohammed Saqr al-Zaabi (bottom right).  © Private 2021 (Beirut) – UAE authorities in September 2021 designated four prominent exiled Emirati dissidents as “terrorism” supporters, Human Rights Watch said today. The move is part of a continuing attempt to outlaw activism and free expression under the guise of counterterrorism. The list of “people and organizations supporting terrorism” also included at least one person who has been detained for over a year without…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Washington criminalizes Russian websites disclosing US abuses worldwide
~ Once more, Jamaicans debate whether states of emergency are an effective crime-fighting tool or a band aid
~ 1 year and 700 lives lost, but Indian protestors have succeeded in repealing anti-farming laws
~ 1 year and 700 lives lost, but the Indian protestors have succeeded in repealing anti-farming laws
~ Intersex Person Victim of Horrific Attack in Cameroon
~ Nepal: 15 Years On, Act on Peace Agreement Pledges
~ Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense
~ Invasive species are threatening Antarctica's fragile ecosystems as human activity grows and the world warms
~ More leeway to the ship recycling industry from the environmental authorities in Bangladesh triggers criticism
~ A ‘new deal’ for Africa: Is this the best chance for a generation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter