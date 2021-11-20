Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Once more, Jamaicans debate whether states of emergency are an effective crime-fighting tool or a band aid

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
The murder rate in some communities in Jamaica has increased between 16 and 57 per cent in 2021, with the country recording 1,240 murders so far this year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ 1 year and 700 lives lost, but Indian protestors have succeeded in repealing anti-farming laws
~ 1 year and 700 lives lost, but the Indian protestors have succeeded in repealing anti-farming laws
~ Intersex Person Victim of Horrific Attack in Cameroon
~ Nepal: 15 Years On, Act on Peace Agreement Pledges
~ Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense
~ Invasive species are threatening Antarctica's fragile ecosystems as human activity grows and the world warms
~ More leeway to the ship recycling industry from the environmental authorities in Bangladesh triggers criticism
~ A ‘new deal’ for Africa: Is this the best chance for a generation?
~ Modern warfare: 'precision' missiles will not stop civilian deaths – here's why
~ Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter