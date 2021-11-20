Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intersex Person Victim of Horrific Attack in Cameroon

By Human Rights Watch
A violent mob sexually assaulted, beat, threatened, and humiliated a 27-year-old intersex person on November 15, in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital. The perpetrators filmed the attack, which lasted for several hours, in two horrific videos which circulated on social media. Click to expand Image Screenshot from a video of the horrific attack against Sara (pseudonym), an intersex person, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, November 25, 2021. © 2021 Private According to medical reports issued by a health facility in Yaoundé, the victim Sara (not her real name) suffered multiple hematomas all over her…


© Human Rights Watch -


