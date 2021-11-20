Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: 15 Years On, Act on Peace Agreement Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Nepalese human rights activists and relatives point to photographs of disappeared persons at an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, in Kathmandu, August 30, 2011.  © 2011 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (Geneva) – Nepal has made no progress on justice for crimes under international law in the 15 years since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), Amnesty International, the International Commission of Jurists, Human Rights Watch, and TRIAL International said today. The 2006 agreement ended a decade of armed conflict in Nepal. To enable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 1 year and 700 lives lost, but the Indian protestors have succeeded in repealing anti-farming laws
~ Intersex Person Victim of Horrific Attack in Cameroon
~ Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense
~ Invasive species are threatening Antarctica's fragile ecosystems as human activity grows and the world warms
~ More leeway to the ship recycling industry from the environmental authorities in Bangladesh triggers criticism
~ A ‘new deal’ for Africa: Is this the best chance for a generation?
~ Modern warfare: 'precision' missiles will not stop civilian deaths – here's why
~ Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy
~ When athletes get political: Support for the Uyghurs ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics
~ Canada's flood havoc after summer heatwave shows how climate disasters combine to do extra damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter