Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More leeway to the ship recycling industry from the environmental authorities in Bangladesh triggers criticism

By Rezwan
Share this article
Activists in Bangladesh are criticising the recent decision of the environmental authorities who downgraded the status of the ship recycling industry from red to orange.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense
~ Invasive species are threatening Antarctica's fragile ecosystems as human activity grows and the world warms
~ A ‘new deal’ for Africa: Is this the best chance for a generation?
~ Modern warfare: 'precision' missiles will not stop civilian deaths – here's why
~ Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy
~ When athletes get political: Support for the Uyghurs ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics
~ Canada's flood havoc after summer heatwave shows how climate disasters combine to do extra damage
~ Social care reform: free online event on what isn't working and how to fix it
~ Misremembering might actually be a sign your memory is working optimally
~ Conspiracies about a 'catastrophic takeover' by Jews have long been an American problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter