Human Rights Observatory

Modern warfare: 'precision' missiles will not stop civilian deaths – here's why

By Peter Lee, Professor of Applied Ethics and Director, Security and Risk Research, University of Portsmouth
Modern guided missiles and bombs are capable of incredible, almost science-fiction-like precision. To research my book, Reaper Force, about the lives of drone operators, I was allowed to watch RAF MQ-9 Reaper drones in real-time action in Syria.

I sat with a three-person crew at a ground-control station in Creech


© The Conversation -


