Canada's flood havoc after summer heatwave shows how climate disasters combine to do extra damage

By Vikki Thompson, Senior Research Associate in Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
People living in British Columbia will feel like they have had more than their fair share of climate disasters in 2021. After a record-breaking heatwave in June, the state in western Canada has been inundated by intense rain storms in November. It’s also likely the long-lasting effects of the heatwave made the results of the recent rainfall worse, causing more landslides – which have destroyed highways and railroads – than would otherwise have happened.

In June 2021, temperature records across western North America were shattered. The town of Lytton in British Columbia


© The Conversation -


