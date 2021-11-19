African marine rules favour big industry, leaving small-scale fishers in the lurch
By Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood, Lecturer, University of St Andrews
Edward H. Allison, Research Chair for Equity and Justice in the Blue Economy, CGIAR System Organization
Bearing the burden of policies on conservation, together with the impact of out-competition by other sectors within the blue economy, has led to increased poverty in fishing communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 19, 2021