Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The art and chaos of negotiating the Glasgow Climate Pact – Climate Fight podcast part 5

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor and Host of the Climate Fight podcast series, The Conversation
Share this article
Listen to the fifth and final episode of a series from The Anthill Podcast, reporting from what happened at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada's flood havoc after summer heatwave shows how climate disasters combine to do extra damage
~ Social care reform: free online event on what isn't working and how to fix it
~ Misremembering might actually be a sign your memory is working optimally
~ Conspiracies about a 'catastrophic takeover' by Jews have long been an American problem
~ Monitor or talk? 5 ways parents can help keep their children safe online
~ Cuba's post-revolution architecture offers a blueprint for how to build more with less
~ Tick management programs could help stop Lyme disease, but US funding is inadequate
~ Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed
~ 4 reasons why museums aren't cashing in on NFTs yet
~ Hideouts, harbours and homes: how vikings may have owed their success to their encampments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter