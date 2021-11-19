Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dogs and TV: here's what we know about how they respond

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
How to use TV and other tools to help dogs who suffer from anxiety or spend a lot of time at home alone.


© The Conversation -


