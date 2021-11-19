Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sleaze: why Boris Johnson is being reminded of the lurid scandals of 1990s Britain

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Share this article
The “Teflon premier” has finally encountered something that may stick: the revival of a word first heard the last time a British Conservative government entered its second decade – but with a twist that’s very much of the age of Boris Johnson.

“Sleaze” is squarely associated with the “short 1990s” – the decade before the Labour election landslide of 1997. That John Major was prime minister for seven years is widely overlooked, perhaps because he so often appeared overwhelmed, from the moment of his great…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada's flood havoc after summer heatwave shows how climate disasters combine to do extra damage
~ Social care reform: free online event on what isn't working and how to fix it
~ Misremembering might actually be a sign your memory is working optimally
~ Conspiracies about a 'catastrophic takeover' by Jews have long been an American problem
~ Monitor or talk? 5 ways parents can help keep their children safe online
~ Cuba's post-revolution architecture offers a blueprint for how to build more with less
~ Tick management programs could help stop Lyme disease, but US funding is inadequate
~ Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed
~ 4 reasons why museums aren't cashing in on NFTs yet
~ Hideouts, harbours and homes: how vikings may have owed their success to their encampments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter