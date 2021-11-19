Tolerance.ca
Bringing the metaverse to life: how I built a virtual reality for my students -- and what I've learnt along the way

By Gary Burnett, Professor of Transport Human Factors, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham
We’ve been hearing a lot recently about the metaverse – a vision for the internet which uses technology like virtual and augmented reality to integrate real and digital worlds. With Facebook changing its name to Meta to focus on this space, and other big tech companies like Microsoft coming onboard, there is much discussion about the potential of the metaverse to enhance the way…


