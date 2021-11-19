Tolerance.ca
Lorry-driver shortages: how retailers are starting to move more goods by train

By Erica E.F. Ballantyne, Lecturer in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Sheffield
Graeme Heron, Senior University Teacher in Operations Management and Continuous Improvement, University of Sheffield
The UK economy has been reliant on carrying goods by road for decades. In recent months a lack of HGV drivers has been one of the main reasons for food shortages on supermarket shelves. Estimates suggest the UK needs 100,000…


© The Conversation -


