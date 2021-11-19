Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Refugees in the media: how the most commonly used images make viewers dehumanise them

By Manos Tsakiris, Professor of Psychology, Director of the Centre for the Politics of Feelings, Royal Holloway University of London
When the Syrian refugee crisis began in 2011, the journeys of thousands of people fleeing their home country to cross the Mediterranean were widely documented in the media. But the public response was tepid until 2015, when a photograph of drowned Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi on a Turkish beach was printed in media around the world. The photo prompted international responses, a change of EU policy on refugees, and a surge in donations


© The Conversation -


