Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Lethal Force Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot from a video of a crowd protesting the death of a schoolgirl caused by a police officer in front the governor’s office in Bamenda, North-West region, on November 12, 2021 © Private, Bamenda, Cameroon, November 12, 2021 (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s armed forces used excessive and lethal force against protesters in Bamenda, North-West region on November 12, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The protesters were calling for justice for the police killing that day of Brandy Tataw, an 8-year-old schoolgirl. Soldiers, shooting live rounds from armored vehicles, injured…


© Human Rights Watch -


