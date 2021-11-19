Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Officials Indicted in Abuses of Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 15, 2020. © 2020 Sunday Alamba/AP Photo (Abuja) – A judicial panel has found that army and police officers shot, injured, and killed unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria during nationwide protests against police brutality in 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. This confirms Human Rights Watch findings, which the panel said the authorities tried to cover up. The panel of inquiry’s 309-page report became widely available online after it was submitted to the Lagos…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Myanmar: Investors Should Act to Halt Funds to Junta
~ EU: Tackle Central Asia Rights Abuses
~ Time Running Out for South Korea to End Age Discrimination
~ France deploys space electromagnetic intelligence system
~ According to US, Nazis participated in liberating nations
~ In Australian media, women's voices are still not heard
~ 9 ways to support your teen's mental health as restrictions ease
~ A win for transgender athletes and athletes with sex variations: the Olympics shifts away from testosterone tests and toward human rights
~ The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?
~ Chance encounters in the workplace help build trust – so how do you replicate that online?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter