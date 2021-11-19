Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Investors Should Act to Halt Funds to Junta

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Payments by energy and extractive companies to entities under the control of the Myanmar military are providing key funds to sustain the junta and pose serious legal, financial, and reputational risks to investors in those companies. In October, Human Rights Watch wrote to several dozen investment firms that own shares in companies that operate in joint partnership with entities under the control of the junta installed by Myanmar’s military, which seized control in a February coup, engaged in a brutal crackdown against protestors, and is implicated in multiple crimes against humanity,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigeria: Officials Indicted in Abuses of Protesters
~ EU: Tackle Central Asia Rights Abuses
~ Time Running Out for South Korea to End Age Discrimination
~ France deploys space electromagnetic intelligence system
~ According to US, Nazis participated in liberating nations
~ In Australian media, women's voices are still not heard
~ 9 ways to support your teen's mental health as restrictions ease
~ A win for transgender athletes and athletes with sex variations: the Olympics shifts away from testosterone tests and toward human rights
~ The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?
~ Chance encounters in the workplace help build trust – so how do you replicate that online?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter