Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

9 ways to support your teen's mental health as restrictions ease

By Marie Yap, Associate Professor, Psychology, Monash University
Anthony Jorm, Professor emeritus, The University of Melbourne
Mairead Cardamone-Breen, Research Fellow & Psychologist, Monash University
Teens have been through a lot in the pandemic and things won’t simply go back to normal as the nation opens up. Here’s how to support their mental health during the transition.


