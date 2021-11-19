Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?

By Dr Sali Bache, Strategic Advisor in International Policy and Oceans , ClimateWorks Australia
Share this article
For over a decade, the inclusion of oceans in climate talks has been piecemeal and inconsistent. And yet, the ocean is critical to help balance the conditions we need to survive.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria: Officials Indicted in Abuses of Protesters
~ Myanmar: Investors Should Act to Halt Funds to Junta
~ EU: Tackle Central Asia Rights Abuses
~ Time Running Out for South Korea to End Age Discrimination
~ France deploys space electromagnetic intelligence system
~ According to US, Nazis participated in liberating nations
~ In Australian media, women's voices are still not heard
~ 9 ways to support your teen's mental health as restrictions ease
~ A win for transgender athletes and athletes with sex variations: the Olympics shifts away from testosterone tests and toward human rights
~ Chance encounters in the workplace help build trust – so how do you replicate that online?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter