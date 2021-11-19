Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Time Running Out for South Korea to End Age Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kim Ok-Soon, 90, sits in her one-room shack in the village of Guryong outside Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea, in January 2016.  © 2016 ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images The window is rapidly closing for South Korea’s National Assembly to pass a comprehensive antidiscrimination law that citizens and human rights organizations have long endorsed. Anti-discrimination legislation has been submitted 11 times since 2007, and the latest effort will again end in failure if the National Assembly doesn’t approve the proposed law before the end of the legislative session on December…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


