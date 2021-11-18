Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback
By David Tindall, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Mark CJ Stoddart, Professor, Department of Sociology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Riley E Dunlap, Regents Professor and Dresser Professor Emeritus, Oklahoma State University
The recent climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, shows that climate change deniers have shifted their tactics to thwart the efforts of countries to phase out fossil fuel use.
