Human Rights Observatory

Cell-cultured breastmilk: scientists want to give formula-fed babies another option

By Ruth Purcell, PhD Graduate Researcher, The University of Melbourne
Bianca Le, Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Science has made impressive gains in the art of producing animal products minus the animal. Now this emerging field of cellular agriculture is taking on its biggest challenge yet: breastmilk.

Breastmilk is a complex substance, and breastfeeding is even more complicated. We are a long way from recreating it in its entirety.

It’s one thing to produce a chicken nugget or even a whole-cut steak via cellular agriculture,…


© The Conversation -


