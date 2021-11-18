Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Tennis Star’s Disappearance Is Warning for Olympics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai during the second round of WTA Guangzhou Open 2019 in Guangzhou city, China, September 18, 2019.  © 2019 Imaginechina via AP Images Three-time Olympian Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai is missing. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai is trending globally, and world tennis champions Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic voiced fears about the 35-year-old star’s whereabouts.  On November 2, Peng said on social media that she had been sexually assaulted, forced into a sexual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, 75, who was China’s vice premier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


