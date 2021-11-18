Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why do Australian states need a national curriculum, and do teachers even use it?

By Emily Ross, Lecturer, Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of the Sunshine Coast
The draft version of the revised Australian Curriculum has caused much controversy since it was released in April this year. And many wonder what the point is of having a national curriculum at all.


